Montana responds after New World Screwworm confirmed in U.S.

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Livestock issued an emergency animal health order June 4 after New World Screwworm (NWS) was confirmed in Zavala County, Texas, on June 3. The pest was eradicated from the United States in 1966, but its detection has prompted new restrictions on some animals entering Montana from affected areas.

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that can infest wounds or body openings of warm-blooded animals. When the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on living tissue, which can cause serious injury or death if left untreated.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana adds animal import restrictions after New World Screwworm confirmed in Texas

Under Montana’s order, animals coming from an infested zone or specified counties in Texas must meet additional requirements before entering the state. Those can include an import permit, a certificate of veterinary inspection, official identification and proof the animal was checked for wounds or signs of infestation. Animals from an infested zone also need approved treatment before entering Montana.

Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer said the state’s order is a good first step, but producers and pet owners should stay alert.

Schweitzer explained he is not as concerned about the pest surviving Montana winters as he is about an infected animal bringing it into the state. He said that could include livestock, horses, rodeo animals, pets or other animals traveling from affected areas.

“If we happen to have a New World screwworm show up in Montana in livestock or even a pet, it could jeopardize our livestock markets,” Schweitzer said.

The American Farm Bureau emphasizes that the detection does not affect the safety of the food supply. The main concern is animal health, animal movement and the potential impact on livestock markets if the pest spreads.

Producers and pet owners are encouraged to check animals closely, especially if they have recently traveled through affected areas, and to contact a veterinarian with any concerns.

Signs to watch for can include worsening wounds, lesions, foul odor, irritated behavior or visible signs of the NSW.

Click here to learn more about the New World Screwworm at the USDA website.