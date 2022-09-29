Montana Ag Network: Farm Bureau accepting applications for ACE Leadership Program

The Montana Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its 2023 ACE (Advocate. Communicate. Educate.) Leadership Program. ACE empowers Farm Bureau members to advocate on key industry issues and be confident, effective leaders in their county Farm Bureau and local communities.

Selected participants will attend six in-person seminars throughout the year focused on enhancing advocacy skills and leadership development. Class members will also participate in one-on-one virtual coaching sessions with experts in leadership development.

Participants gain the leadership and advocacy skills necessary to communicate industry issues effectively; engage in and address the needs of their rural communities; and acquire new leadership responsibilities within their county and state Farm Bureau. They practice public speaking and active listening and learn to address the media, elected officials and non-agricultural audiences.

Learning about key industry issues is part of the training for participants. With practiced, ever-evolving leadership skills, participants will be prepared to advocate on crucial industry issues.

“Rural Montana needs strong leadership. We need school board members, local government officials and energetic county Farm Bureau volunteers,” noted ACE Program Coordinator Liv Holt. “Participants will refine and establish premiere leadership skills to prepare them for their next leadership step.”

For more information, click here , or contact Liv Holt, livh@mfbf.org, 406-581-3996; or Sue Ann Streufert, sueanns@mfbf.org, 406-539-3690.



