The Cascade County 4-H Livestock and Show Event takes place at the Montana ExpoPark July 8-9. 4-H members from numerous clubs across the county are priming their livestock for market sale, but also for showmanship accolades in the ring.

Hudson Rohrer is a member of Circle S 4-h Beef club and is praising his show animal this year.

“He's one of the better steers actually. I mean when he started, he wasn't so great. But he just became easier and he became a lot gentler in the past couple of weeks and he looks really good compared to what I've had in the past.” He told.

This show contains different livestock events – beef, sheep, goats, swine, poultry, rabbits. The participants can show in market, showmanship, round robin, and supreme breeding female classes.

Hudson’s steer is where he wants it to be.

“Well, for market, I think we'll do pretty good. For the past four or five years I've always ended up in the top ten for my steers.”

Rohrer faces a major challenge in showmanship this year, his hurt right arm. That doesn’t affect his attitude or his knowledge when it comes to his animal as its judged.

MTN Hudson Rohrer is a top competitor in tje Cascade County 4-H Livestock and Show event.

He explained what a judge is searching for in a quality market anima: “He's looking if he's strong over the shoulder and if he's square over the hips. But I think most mostly what they're looking for is that he's got a wide rump and he doesn't cut too much up in the flank because that means that you're getting rid of that tenderloin and there's less of it.”

These 4-H members rely on buyers from near and far to turn a profit. This interaction before the show with buyers gives 4-H sellers a chance to interact with the agricultural community around them. Hudson, along with others are hopeful of a large crowd.

“The just the sales have been getting a lot better over the past few years. We've started doing online sales along with our in-person ones, and we're just getting a lot more buyers from even around the country. I think last year we had buyers from Alaska and Oregon and all over the place but especially our local buyers there.”

There is a level of importance when it comes to understanding the finances of raising livestock and farmers like Hudson are the future of Montana agriculture.

