Ag Weather: Dry and Warm Weather This Week

After a rainy, chilly, and overall raw weekend, things will change as soon as this afternoon across the area as this system exits. Visibility has been a problem this morning across the region so far with the passing showers/drizzle, but that will quickly wear off as we head into the remainder of the day; only leaving a slight chance of a light shower. Highs today will be in the 50s for most.

The next several days look very pleasant with highs returning into the 60s and eventually into the 70s through Saturday. A few passing clouds are likely, with breezy conditions here and there (especially on Wednesday and Thursday) but high winds are unlikely. By Friday, some locations will possibly be approaching the 80 degree mark, which will be a stark contrast to this weekend. Another system will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday of this week. The main impacts will be slightly cooler temperatures and a the possibility of a Spring rain shower.

The drought situation is still a major concern across the area, with these light, nuisance showers not creating much of a dent in the ongoing drought. Eastern Montana especially has missed out continually on the passing systems that have given Central Montana beneficial moisture. We're continuing to follow this story closely, and hopefully we can see some really beneficial, wetting rains in this area in the coming weeks with the passages of any system.