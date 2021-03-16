Missoula doctor accused of raping a patient and sexually assaulting another in Helena

HELENA — A Missoula doctor has been accused of raping a patient and sexually assaulting another at a Helena clinic.

James Haldeman Armstrong, 57, appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on one count of felony sexual intercourse without consent, one count of felony sexual assault and one count of misdemeanor sexual assault.

According to court documents, Helena Police interviewed a woman in December who had gone to see Armstrong regarding her mental health. While at the appointment, the woman claims Armstrong told her she needed a physical inspection and asked if she had a boyfriend or husband. Later during the appointment, she accuses Armstrong of touching her inappropriately.

The woman again contacted officers in February about another incident that allegedly went further than the last one she reported to Helena Police.

Detectives also interviewed another woman in December who claimed they had been inappropriately touched by Armstrong.

That woman had been recommended to Armstrong for mental health medication and claims he touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions and asked her overly-detailed personal questions.

Armstrong denied doing anything wrong when questioned by authorities.

Court records say he had previously had his medical license revoked in both Montana and Arizona for sexual misconduct with patients in Arizona.

Armstrong was released on his own recognizance.