Missing person advisory issued for Helena man

GREAT FALLS — A Missing/Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Lance Kevin Kolesar on behalf of the Helena Police Department.

Kolesar, 58 years old, left an address in Helena on foot sometime on Thursday, July 1st. He was last heard from on July 2nd via phone.

Lance suffers from several medical conditions that require medication and new information leads law enforcement to be concerned for his well-being.

Lance is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 250 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police do not know what he was wearing when he was last seen, and do not know which way he was headed.

If you have any information, please call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461, or call 911.