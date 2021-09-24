Vets4Vets annual "stand-down" in Great Falls adds job fair

GREAT FALLS — Vets4Vets has added a job fair to its annual "stand-down" event in Great Falls.

The event kicked off at the ExpoPark in the Mercantile Building on Thursday, and will continue on Friday, September 24, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Vets4Vets co-president Wally McManigle urges all of the veterans of Great Falls to make an appearance and see all of the services available to them.

“I just want to ask all of the veterans to come out here, and it’s a great thing for veterans and their families to come out and get all of the benefits that you deserve.”

This is an annual event that never seems to lose its fire.

“That’s why these events are so awesome, because it’s the community coming together to help these veterans and all of the resources in one building,” explained Brooke Corry, one of the event organizers.

“I’m very thankful for events like these,” said one veteran, “and I know other people are as well.”

For more information, call 406-781-2010, or click here for the Facebook page .

Vendor services include:

