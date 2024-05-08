Veterans sign up for PACT Act benefits at Fort Belknap

FORT BELKNAP — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Fort Belknap where military veterans signed up to receive benefits from the PACT Act.

VA officials say that as of March 5, 2024, all veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, or in Iraq, Afghanistan or any other combat zones after 9/11 are able to enroll directly in VA healthcare without first applying for VA benefits.

Those who didn’t deploy but were exposed to hazards while training or on active duty in the U.S. will also be eligible.

You can go to VA.gov/PACT or call 800-MYVA411 to get more information on available benefits and how to apply.



Below is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez: