Montana National Guard breaks ground on new $14M facility in Malta

MALTA — The Montana Army National Guard has officially started construction for a $14.6 million Vehicle Maintenance Bay in Malta. To celebrate the start of the project, city officials and Montana Army National Guard leaders came together for a ground-breaking ceremony on July 28, 2025. Design plans for the Vehicle Maintenance Bay began in April 2023, with completion expected by January 2027.

With a construction budget of $13.08 million and a 20,670-square-foot footprint, the facility is specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of soldiers, vehicles and the Guard’s mission. It will support vehicle maintenance across northeast and north-central Montana, enhancing readiness and resilience for the Montana Army National Guard.

"Montana's a big state, as you well know. And if we have all of our equipment stationed in Helena, it takes hours to get our equipment and our soldiers to where those emergencies might happen," said Brigadier General Trent Gibson, Montana's Adjutant General.

The new shop will be located alongside the Malta Readiness Center and General-Purpose Training Bay, consolidating operations from older field maintenance shops in Chinook and Culbertson into one centralized location.

Officials say it is strategically located to ensure prompt response to emergencies such as floods and wildfires in the Hi-Line region.

Montana Army National Guard

The new Maintenance shop is expected to significantly improve operational readiness for the 372nd Composite Supply Company, Detachment 1 from the 260th Engineer Company and the 484th Military Police Company. Together, these units maintain more the 350 pieces of equipment, including wheeled and tracked vehicles, trailers and other assets.

Beyond supporting a central mission for the military, the project is expected to deliver economic benefits to the Malta area.

Once operational, the facility will be able to provide employment opportunities, contributing to long-term employment in the area.

Montana Army National Guard

The facility replaces outdated infrastructure that lacks adequate space or no longer meets current safety or accessibility standards.

It will eliminate the need to transport vehicles as far as 400 miles. Allowing the Guard to respond more efficiently to both federal and state missions.

"This is the second building we've had here and we are very impressed. The people I met here today are just like the ones I met before, quality... We're glad to be partners with the Guard," said John Demarais, Mayor of Malta.

The Guard stressed that this new facility is not just about equipment, but also about ensuring Montanans receive timely assistance when needed.