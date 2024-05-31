Lewis & Clark County honors fallen service members on traditional Memorial Day

HELENA — Most people celebrated Memorial Day over the long weekend, but Thursday is the traditional day.

Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation held a ceremony in Memorial Park to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice through their service.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Approximately 30 Gold Star families, along with veterans and their families, gathered to commemorate the 156th anniversary of Memorial Day.

The ceremony started with a prayer and speeches from members of the American Legion, like Department Commander Lowell Long.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

“They’ve done so many things to ensure that we remain free [and] That we remain the great nation that we are. We owe everything in our country to the men and women that went and served in the military,” said Long.

The ceremony ended with a color guard gun salute, wreath laying, and the playing of the TAPS.