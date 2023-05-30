Memorial Day ceremony held on traditional day of May 30th

HELENA — The Montana State Veterans Cemetery celebrated Memorial Day on the traditional day of May 30, a day after the federal holiday.

“We have to honor our Gold Star Family members. We have to honor our heroes that gave everything they gave,” says Administrator for Montana Veterans' Affairs Division, Kelly Ackerman.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, has been recognized since 1868. From its inception up through 1970, it was held on May 30th, changing in 1971 to be celebrated on the last Monday of every May by an act of Congress.

The ceremony on Tuesday honored those who have died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

Featured speaker, Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras spoke about her two uncles who served and died while fighting in the armed forces. One was awarded the Distinguished Service Award while the other was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously.

The Lewis & Clark Veterans Council conducted a firing detail and performed Taps. A Flag Folding was done by the Navy Honor Guard. And a commemorative wreath placement was done by Gary White of the American Legion.

Ackerman spoke about the importance of the day.

“Those who didn't come home, that's who we're here to honor. And to make sure that the families of our fallen heroes don't forget they're not forgotten,” says Ackerman.