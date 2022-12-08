Watch Now
News

Actions

MDT: 'Don't Crowd The Plow' (video)

MDT: 'Don't Crowd The Plow'
Montana Snowplow
mdt snowplow
mdt snowplow
Posted at 9:50 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 11:50:24-05

The Montana Department of Transportation is urging people to use caution when snowplows are working to clear roads.

When you encounter a snowplow, remember:

  • Don’t crowd the plow.
  • Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.
  • Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.
  • Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.
  • Be patient—never pass through a white out.
  • The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.
  • Slow down.

TRENDING

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News