Manhattan motorcyclist killed after colliding with deer

A 39-year-old Manhattan man was killed on July 17, 2026, after he collided with a deer that had jumped out of a cornfield on Dyke Road.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound when the deer jumped into the road from the west side of the road.

The dirt bike collided with the deer, and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries on the scene. CPR was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP reports that alcohol, drugs, or speed are not considered factors in the crash.