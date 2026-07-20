Man shot in Helena after trying to help the suspect

HELENA — Helena Police say a man was shot in downtown Helena Sunday night while trying to help another man who had fallen.

Brian Moyer, 50, of Montana City has been accused of attempted deliberate homicide. He is expected to make his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Monday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call around 11:00 p.m. on July 19 about a gunshot being heard near the 400 block of Last Chance Gulch, the area near the Gold Bar.

According to witnesses, a man matching the description of Moyer was intoxicated and fell on the sidewalk. Another man went to help him, and then the intoxicated man drew a gun and shot the other man.

Upon arrival, law enforcement said they immediately found a person with a gunshot wound.

Around 11:07 p.m., a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Deputy found Moyer in a stairwell within the 400 block of Fuller Avenue.

Helena police say the victim later positively identified Moyer as the alleged shooter. A second search of the area found a pistol and holster within feet of where Moyer was taken into custody.

Staff with the Gold Bar told MTN the incident did not happen on their property, and they closed early following the shooting.

The full extent of the injuries of the person who was shot has not yet been released.

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

