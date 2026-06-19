Major construction by the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse this summer

HELENA — Travelers heading to the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse and The Myrna Loy this summer will face some changes as a major construction project gets underway.

Starting July 6, 2026, crews will begin work on the sidewalk along the east side of the courthouse as well as a portion of Ewing Street. The improvements will require a full closure of Ewing Street between Broadway Street and Fifth Avenue for both vehicles and pedestrians.

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Courthouse business will continue uninterrupted. Visitors will still be able to use the east entrance, which will be connected to the north sidewalk by a temporary walkway.

Parking for courthouse guests will be available in the north lot off Fifth Avenue. Those attending events at the Myrna Loy Center can park in the northeast lot at Breckenridge Street and Ewing Street.

County officials urge anyone heading to the courthouse or nearby venues to allow extra travel time and follow posted detour signs and pedestrian routes during the project.

