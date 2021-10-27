Lockdown lifted at Jefferson High after social media threat

Jefferson High School in Boulder was put on lockdown Wednesday morning following a social media threat as a safety precaution.

Superintendent Tim Norbeck told MTN in a statement: “A social media threat regarding Jefferson High School was bought to the attention of the administration this morning.

As a safety precaution for students and staff, the school went into lockdown procedures. The District worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to investigate the threat.

The high school returned to normal classes in the afternoon after being deemed safe to do so by law enforcement.”