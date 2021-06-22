Woman injured by bison in Yellowstone National Park

A woman hiking in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) was injured by a bison on Sunday.

According to Linda Veress, public information specialist for YNP, the 30-year-old woman and a companion were hiking on the Storm Point Trail mid-afternoon on Sunday when the attack occurred.

Veress said in an email to MTN News that although park officials can confirm the encounter, it's not clear how it occurred.

The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho with significant injuries. The extent of her injuries and her current condition are not known at this time.

Veress said the park does not have photos or video of the encounter, and no further information is available at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

