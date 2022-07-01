Wild black bear euthanized after entering ZooMontana

Montana wildlife officials euthanized a black bear Friday that had been wandering in and around ZooMontana over the past few weeks.

Bob Gibson, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the three-year-old male bear had gotten used to people and was wandering around in the middle of the day.

The bear had been seen in the area of staff and visitors, according to Gibson.

A wildlife manager and game warden jumped into the zoo when they arrived Friday and had to kill it because it had become too comfortable around humans, Gibson said.