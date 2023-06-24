Train derailment in Stillwater County causes possible hazardous spill into Yellowstone River

BILLINGS - Water treatment facilities in Laurel, Billings, and Lockwood, as well as the irrigation canal companies, have instituted emergency protective measures, including shutting down head gates, due to a potential hazmat spill into the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County.

Yellowstone County DES is asking residents to please conserve water at this time, officials said in a press release.

There is no reported threat to life or property in Yellowstone County at this time.

Here is a press release from Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services:

On 24 June 2023 at approximately 0600 there was a train derailment on the rail bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County Montana. The bridge collapsed and there are multiple rail cars in the Yellowstone River. We have not determined the cause of the derailment.

Currently Stillwater County Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, Commissioners, Columbus Fire & Rescue are on scene with Montana Rail Link and other State agencies. Additionally, Stillwater County and Montana Rail Link are coordinating with Federal Response Agencies. We have formally established a unified command and are using the incident command system.

Actions taken:

Notifications to all required agencies

Safety and hazard mitigation efforts implemented

Notifications to neighboring jurisdictions

Coordination between local, State, Federal Agencies and Montana Rail Link

Unified Command is working together to determine the most appropriate steps to ensure a safe resolution to this incident. Additional information will be provided as soon as possible.

We ask everyone to keep away from the areas around the Yellowstone River Rail Bridge, located around Reed Point.

MTN News Location of the train derailment in Stillwater County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

