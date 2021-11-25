Thousands show up for return of Huffing for Stuffing Race

BOZEMAN — Thanksgiving usually starts and ends with food for a lot of families but for thousands in Gallatin County, it started with a race.

And just like that… they were off. From kids

“It was so awesome,” said a nine-year-old runner in the 5K.

To adults.

“It’s a good cause and exercise, and I could go home and eat whatever I want,” another participant said.

Which seemed to be a common theme among participants when answering the million-dollar question.

“Why in the world would you be running on Thanksgiving Day”

“Cause the food will taste better,” a runner said.

“It’s fun. It’s for a good cause. I come home relaxed ready to eat myself into a food coma,” another runner agrees.

What’s going to be running through your mind when you’re running?

“Mash potatoes and gravy,” one participant explained.

Three thousand people signed up for this year’s Huffing for Stuffing Race to run or walk in various races from the 5K to the 15K.

But do you know how this race first started?

“I came from Boston, and uh my life was so imbalanced between work and no life that I never had an opportunity to do anything for my community, I decided I wanted to find a way to make an impact and with that having a Thanksgiving Day run and running being very important to me I gathered some friends together and we started this event," explained founder John Dudas.

John and his friends partnered with HRDC’s food bank who provides food security for people all across southwest Montana.

“Back in 2007, it was a cold morning and we were over at the hospital that morning and since then the event’s been growing every year, with the exception of last year. I do know that in 15 years, we’ve now surpassed $500,000 of donation to the food bank," Dudas said.

If you missed out this year, there’s always next year, and here’s some advice from one of the top finishers of the 5K.

“Find a group. Find other people. They make it so much easier to get out the door especially in the winter here in Bozeman," advised runner Sam Foster.

This is the 15th year for the race. It paused last year due to COVID-19, but as you can see it is back and better than ever.