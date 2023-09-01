Sheriff's Office identifies two bodies found in Boulder home

(Updated 5:41 p.m. MDT, 08/31/2023)

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the bodies of a man and woman who were found dead in a residence on Garden Drive in Boulder on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The sheriff's office said on social media the bodies of David Leffler and Ophelia Leffler were found in a decomposed state in an upstairs bedroom with a firearm near them. Upon investigation, a medical examiner determined Ophelia Leffler's cause of death to be homicide; David Leffler's cause of death was determined to be suicide.

Investigators found no signs of struggle or forced entry into the residence, according to the sheriff's office. Neither David Leffler or Ophelia Leffler was a resident of Montana; it was not specified where they were from or when they arrived in Montana.

The sheriff's office said the residence was believed to have been abandoned for several years and was recently purchased after the new owner, who discovered the bodies, paid tax liens on the property.

No further details about the Lefflers were made available. We will update you if we get more information.

(First report, 08/28/2023)

BOULDER — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of two deceased people found in a home off Garden Drive in Boulder.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, and have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

According to the sheriff's office, there is no danger to the community due to this incident, but further details cannot be provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.