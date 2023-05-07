'Seniors rock': Billings family opens home to multiple senior dogs

BILLINGS — Best described as a retirement home for senior dogs, Pooch'z B&B on the Billings West End provides a safe haven for dogs to comfortably live out the rest of their lives.

Marge and Bill Hall always had a passion for senior dogs, and in 2020 they started the non-profit organization to offer a safe and loving environment for senior dogs in need.

“We just want to give them the best life for whatever years, months, days they have left,” Marge said. “They all live in the house with us. There’s nobody really in kennels, it’s all open. They’re free to come and go, and it’s just a passion for us.”

Pooch'z B&B has 17 dogs currently living at the Halls. Marge's mother, Sandi Bell, also lives with them to help with the business and take care of the dogs, whose ages range from 9 to 16 years old.

Their home sits on two acres of land with multiple yards for the dogs to run and play. Every section of the yard is double-gated and surrounded by a six-foot tall fence for extra safety.

“They seem to thrive here. They are very scheduled; they get exercise every day. They get good food, and they live in a pack setting. So, they love their family,” Marge said.

Marge said caring for 17 senior dogs is not cheap. With the quality food the dogs are fed, the medication and vet care Marge said it costs about $208 a month per dog. They take donations and have sponsors to help with expenses.

“It’s about $125,000 a year to run Pooch’z,” she said.

Marge said Pooch'z accepts senior dogs under multiple circumstances such as dogs whose owners have died or are unable to continue caring for the dog. They also accept unadoptable dogs and abandoned dogs. Pooch'z gives the dogs love and support until their last day.

“We’re there with the dog the whole time. It’s so sad and our hearts just break, but it always makes room for another, as well,” Marge said. “Seniors rock man. I mean it is the best dog to have.”