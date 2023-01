January 6th at around 1:30pm, several groups were in the runout zone of a large avalanche on Saddle Peak.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports that one person was caught and buried up to his neck in snow. The man was able to 'extricate' himself, was unharmed, and he estimated the debris was at least 6-feet deep. The GNFAC believes that this was a natural avalanche taht broke in the new and wind drifted snow.