Random Acts of Silliness spreads winter whimsy across Bozeman by turning snow piles into art installations

Bozeman nonprofit Random Acts of Silliness is not only making fun caricatures in snow piles around town, but also doing so much more to bring joy to the community. Local artist Marla Goodman worked with the nonprofit to bring some joy to these colder months.

“I don't know about you, but in March, I'm tired of snow," says Goodman, "I'm kind of sick of all these dreary snow banks. It was just kind of a way to make people smile.”

Goodman used recycled materials to create these fun installments and showed me the nose of one installment.

“This nose actually is made out of an old sofa cushion of foam. I got it from a furniture company that had a bunch of old scrap," says Goodman.

Random Acts of Silliness started about 3 years ago as a way to keep artists connected in the community. Executive Enchantment Director, Danielle Thomsen, shares what the main goal of the nonprofit is.

“Our mission is to spark creativity, spread joy and build community connections through free, accessible public art,” says Thomsen.

Random Acts of Silliness has been a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for about a year and has several donors as well.

“Our funds come from a mix of private donors, business sponsors in the community, and foundations,” says Thomsen.

Thomsen says these installments are a perfect example of what the nonprofit works on to spread joy.

“The goal, obviously, is in the short term to make people laugh, to bring a smile to their face in a surprising and delightful way with these installations,” says Thomsen.

You can find these Random Acts of Silliness around town at places like the Bozeman Public Library, Bozeman Health, The Emerson, The Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, and Bridger Orthopedics.