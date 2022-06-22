Opening Yellowstone: A look from West Yellowstone as park re-opens for visitors

WEST YELLOWSTONE - Following historic flooding, the south loop of Yellowstone National Park reopened to traffic on Wednesday morning.

MTN News was at the West Yellowstone gate as visitors lined up to enter the newly re-opened park.

Visitors can now access the south loop of Yellowstone via an Alternating License Plate System (ALPS). The park’s north loop remains closed due to flood damage until further notice.

Historic water levels beginning on June 12 caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines, and other critical park infrastructure. Check this page often for information and updates on flood recovery efforts and park operations.

“The National Park Service (NPS) will actively monitor the license plate system for impacts to resources, visitor experience, staffing, operations, infrastructure, and gateway communities and may adjust the ALPS or implement a reservation or timed entry system at any time. The NPS and Recreation.gov are concurrently building a new reservation system that will be ready for implementation if needed,” a statement on the Yellowstone National Park website states.

Additional information about the ALPS can be found at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/flood-recovery.htm .

Opening Yellowstone: What's open and closed for park visitors

Opening Yellowstone: New entry rules explained