Montana Tech in Butte shows slight increase in fall enrollment

BUTTE — As universities across the country deal with dwindling enrollment, a recent report out of Montana Tech shows the Butte university had an enrollment increase in the fall, albeit a very minimal one.

“We’re really pleased with it; again, looking at the trends of higher education across the country, in particular those schools similar to Montana Tech, having an increase at all is noteworthy because a lot of schools just aren’t seeing that,” said Montana Tech Director of Admissions and Enrollment Leslie Dickerson.

Montana Tech reported an enrollment of 2,339 students, an increase of just under 1 percent from last year. The university did see an 8 percent increase in new students and transfer students. Officials are pleased with the 79 percent student retention rate of freshmen who returned for their sophomore year.

“That’s a really good number for us. That’s one of the highest retention rates we’re had in recent history, so we’re proud of that as well,” said Dickerson.

The university has been working to make the campus more appealing to students.

“I think it’s important having activities on campus and having a lot of resources to help students throughout school to help pass their classes,” said new freshman Brie Birkenbuel.

In order to increase student retention here, Montana Tech is pushing for more personal interaction with students, something students say is important to them.

“ I definitely think there could be more, like tutoring, especially for kids, and just like one-on-one work with your professors, but you can also make schedules and make it work,” said Birkenbuel.

Montana Tech’s top undergraduate enrolled programs include Nursing at 233, followed by Mechanical Engineering at 206, and then Business and Information Technology at 176.