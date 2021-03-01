Montana Highway Patrol seeks info from motorists involved in massive Billings crash

BILLINGS - The Montana Highway Patrol renewed its request Monday morning for information from motorists involved in a massive weekend crash on the Yellowstone Bridge near Billings.

The patrol is seeking information from those who were involved in the crash Saturday involving an estimated 30 vehicles. The massive crash left two teens seriously injured after they fell off the bridge while attempting to help the occupants of another vehicle. No other serious injuries were reported.

"Due to the chaotic nature of this incident and the obvious safety issues of drivers remaining on scene, we were not able to collect all this information," the patrol said in a Facebook post. "Please contact us as soon as possible with your information, as we will need to add it to the report in order for you to obtain a copy of it for insurance purposes."

