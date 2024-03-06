Montana FWP captures moose on the loose in Butte

BUTTE — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Butte captured a young moose Tuesday afternoon that had been wandering around a heavily populated Butte neighborhood for the past few days.

The yearling calf was captured in the 3200 block of Moulton Street just off Continental Drive and a few blocks away from Whittier Elementary. According to FWP, the moose had to be tranquilized to be captured.

FWP will transport and release the moose in Bernice north of Butte.

The moose had been wandering in that part of the city for several days. As a precaution, Whittier school officials notified parents Monday to tell them to pick up their kids from school instead of letting them walk home.

There were no reports of injuries.

Parents of Hillcrest Elementary students also received a notification about a moose in the area. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Butte School District was still notifying parents about a moose on the loose in the Gladstone /St. Ann's area. It is not currently known if it is the same moose that was captured.

We will update this story with any further information we receive.