Montana Folk Festival set to return Summer 2022

BUTTE — After two years of quiet summers in Uptown Butte, the Montana Folk Festival will be back bringing with it the energetic and fun atmosphere that many locals and businesses missed.

George Everett is excited about the return of the popular festival.

"I’m pretty sure people will be excited to get back together again after the festival being postponed two years," said Everett.

The Montana Folk Festival will be back and with that- tourists- which means more business in Butte and the surrounding towns.

According to Everett, the festival has a tremendous economic impact—bringing in $8 to $10 million a year.

In 2019, 160,000 people attended the Montana Folk Festival.

"The data that we’ve collected over the years shows a pretty significant impact for the local economy as well as hotels, motels, restaurants," said Everett.

Maria Pochervina said that hotels see an increase in bookings and a decrease in discounted rates.

"Visitors to the Montana Folk Fest know that if they can get a room for whatever room rate that we are quoting that that’s pretty much the rate. That’s the best that we’re gonna go ahead and do," said Pochervina.

Pochervina said the demographic of visitors that attend the Folk festival are usually well educated, have a disposable income, and are older.

"We find so many times when people come to the Montana Folk Festival it’s a part of their vacation, so they’re spending time in other areas or they’re staying here and they’re extending their stay to be able to do more things," said Pochervina.

With this big event in the future and the pandemic still looming, Everett encourages people to get vaccinated if they are attending.

"It’s highly recommended, strongly recommended and we may, depending on what the virus is like next July, have to go to COVID protocols such as masking and just asking people to maintain their safe distance, but we’re hoping that won’t be necessary next July," said Everett.

The Montana Folk Festival organizers are currently looking for 900 volunteers to help during the event. Click here for more information.

