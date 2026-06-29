Montana fire officials prepare for 2026 wildfire season under new federal agency structure

BOZEMAN - Fire officials from Montana and across the region are preparing for the 2026 fire season — and by all accounts, it has already begun. This year, the response will look different, starting with a major consolidation of federal firefighting resources.

WATCH: Wildfire managers discuss 2026 season

2026 Wildfire preparations

Six federal agencies are merging under a single provider: the United States Wildland Fire Service.

"Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Office of Aviation Services, Office of Wildland Fire — it's going to be consolidated under a single cohesive United States Wildland Fire Service," U.S. Forest Service Northern Rockies Deputy Fire Chief Craig Howells said.

Safety remains the top priority heading into fire season — for firefighters, structures, communities, and natural resources. Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor Matthew Jedra said the goal is swift action on every fire, with an eye toward long-term forest health.

"Respond to every wildfire quickly with a goal of reducing harm to people, infrastructure, homes, property, natural and cultural resources that we manage," Jedra said. "When conditions allow, we may see opportunities to reduce wildfire from the threat around that to create healthier forests, which is a big piece for us."

Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is also focused on response time. Cooper Fisher, DNRC Fire Communications Specialist, said the agency's aggressive initial attack strategy is producing results.

"Prioritize safe aggressive initial attack, reduce the risks to firefighters, improve suppression efficiency and protect communities and critical infrastructure," Fisher said. "In the past year, in 2025, we were able to keep 94% of wildfires to 10 acres or less — something we're really proud of."

Since most wildfires are human-caused, prevention is equally critical. Gallatin County Emergency Management and Fire Chief Patrick Lonergan urged residents and visitors to be mindful regardless of conditions.

"When you're out recreating or working on your property, regardless if it's raining or it's 110 degrees out and the wind's blowing, do it the smart way," Lonergan said. "Everyone knows what the right way is — it's not the easiest or the quickest, but just assume conditions are such that you could start a fire and do it the smart way."

Custer Gallatin Public Engagement Staff Officer Emma Spurlock echoed that message.

"We all know Smokey Bear's saying — only you can prevent wildfires — so we just have to be responsible while recreating or getting firewood, things like that on the forest," Spurlock said.

The past winter was dry, and while spring brought some relief, fire season is underway. Officials say the public plays a major role in determining how severe the season becomes.

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