Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas station granted permit to open next to Butte drive-in theater

DRIVE IN MOVIE CRYING.jpg
John Emeigh
DRIVE IN MOVIE CRYING.jpg
Posted at 12:23 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 14:23:19-05

BUTTE — The controversial proposal of opening a gas station next to a family-owned drive-in movie theater south of Butte is a step closer to happening.

Butte’s Zoning Board of Adjustments Thursday evening voted in favor of granting a conditional use permit to the Utah-based company Maverik to open a gas station next to the Silver Bow Twin Drive-In on German Gulch Road off Interstate 15 South.

The board voted 5-0 in favor of the gas station, despite much opposition from citizens.

The owners of the drive-in argue the gas station will force them out of business due to too much light and noise pollution and drive their customers away.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader