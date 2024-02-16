Gas station granted permit to open next to Butte drive-in theater

BUTTE — The controversial proposal of opening a gas station next to a family-owned drive-in movie theater south of Butte is a step closer to happening.

Butte’s Zoning Board of Adjustments Thursday evening voted in favor of granting a conditional use permit to the Utah-based company Maverik to open a gas station next to the Silver Bow Twin Drive-In on German Gulch Road off Interstate 15 South.

The board voted 5-0 in favor of the gas station, despite much opposition from citizens.

The owners of the drive-in argue the gas station will force them out of business due to too much light and noise pollution and drive their customers away.