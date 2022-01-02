Gallatin River ice jam causes flooding near Logan

UPDATE: 1/2/2022, 3:35 PM - NWS Great Falls issued a Flood Advisory near Logan for low land flooding. As of Sunday afternoon the flood waters have not reached the county road but there is widespread lowland field flooding. There is considerable ice jams and all the rivers near Headwaters State Park.

GREAT FALLS - Officials at the US National Weather Service report that an ice jam has developed on the Gallatin River near Logan. Some minor flooding has developed on agricultural land next to the river.

Should water start flowing over the road, turn around do not drown. Reminder, ice jams develop or break up quickly.