Butte hosting St. Patrick's Day home decorating contest

BUTTE — Covid-19 may have canceled Butte's annual St. Patrick's parade, but organizers have found another way to celebrate the city's favorite holiday by hosting a standing parade.

People are asked to decorate their homes, businesses and schools in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day and a picture will be put on the Butte America Foundation website for anyone to see.

“It's kind of our last-minute alternative, and it feels good to at least get something out there so hopefully in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day and Butte America we can see some green around town and some Irish decorations,” said event organizer Matt Boyle.

The contest will pick the winners in best home, business and school and it's free to register by March 16 at the Butte America Foundation website.