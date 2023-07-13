Little bricks, big picture: Over 75 people make LEGO mural

HELENA — LEGOs... they can be found almost everywhere, especially at ExplorationWorks as part of a new exhibit.

"There were bins at the front door to drop by and donate your LEGOs and the community came out and gave us thousands of LEGOs," said Matt Jetty, Explorationsworks' Facilities and Exhibits Director.

The LEGOs on this wall have new life and purpose.

On Wednesday, ExplorationWorks unveiled their new 16-foot mural made from the small bricks that will greet visitors as they walk in.

"About 75 people worked on this thing," said Jetty.

Ryan Burg a blueprint for the LEGO mural

The countless bricks form a panel that features robotic moving parts and scenes of the ExplorationWorks robot against a Montana-themed backdrop and Jetty say's it's all thanks to the community.

"If you would count the people who donated LEGOs, you know, it was it was a community build," said Jetty.

Most of the pieces were donated by the community, Jetty also wanted to make it more of a community project, but even he could not resist the pull of the iconic and beloved toy.

"I tried to stay away from putting LEGOs down as I was construction management and so I ended up putting LEGOs down, but I really wanted the community to build this thing," said Jetty.

Ryan Burg

The mural left Greg Strizich in awe. Strizich is the CEO of Intrepid Credit Union, a sponsor of the mural.

"I saw the mural when it was in the stage of transformation and to see it completed now and to see the vision come to reality, it is just fantastic and exceeds my wildest expectations," said Strizich.

Jetty says that the mural's purpose is to pay homage to LEGOs, for the bricks' abilities to help kids express their creativity and realize their ideas.

"Like the kids that are into LEGOs and play with LEGOs become architects and engineers and scientists. So it's really a tribute to LEGOs and what LEGO's done for the past hundred years," said Jetty.

Some say 'it's the perfect piece' for ExplorationWorks.