Lewis and Clark Library's new summer program is giving teens hands-on STEAM experience

HELENA — Crocheting, fish dissections, and virtual reality are a few of the activities Helena youth can experience at the Lewis and Clark Library's new summer program, Tween STEAM.

"Hopefully, this is just one more place where kids can find out like, 'Oh, I really love this thing. I'm super into it.' That's the ideal," said Emmon Rogers, Lewis and Clark Library's teen services librarian.

Since the beginning of June, teens have gathered at the Lewis and Clark Library for the Tween STEAM program.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

STEAM is an educational approach that combines science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Rogers said, "It's a great way to learn some critical thinking skills. You also get to scaffold on a bunch of other life skills. So, even if you don't decide to become an engineer in your life, you're still going to have those problem-solving things that come along with it."

This Tuesday, the teens got to experience virtual reality or VR.

"This is a thing that you or I may not have easy access to. Maybe we can't afford it [or] don't understand how it works. In that case, we have someone here who is guiding you through that process so that you can get started and there's a little less pressure," said Rogers.

The library partners with organizations like Montana Wild and 4-H for the program to bring more diversity to the activities.

Rogers said, "My hope is that we really integrate into the wealth that this community has to offer. I would love to bring that wealth to our programs and make sure that we are connected inside the library but into the community with organizations."

Tween STEAM is every Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:30 PM. The program meets in the library's large meeting room and will run through July 30th.

You can find more information about Tween STEAM and the library's other summer programs here.