Lewis and Clark County now at a "high" level of community transmission for COVID

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County is now considered at a “high level of community transmission” for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The county has seen more than 100 new cases in the past week, with 29 additional cases reported on Wednesday. According to Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) that is the highest daily number since early February. From July 26 to Aug. 2, 92% of the cases in the county were unvaccinated individuals.

LCPH said in a social media post: “Based on the CDC’s transmission level guidance, LCPH highly recommends all residents wear masks/face coverings when in public indoor spaces – regardless of their vaccination status - and for local businesses to encourage their staff and customers to follow the CDC’s masking guidance as well”

The county added that getting vaccinated and following all current preventative practices are the best path to ending this pandemic.

There were 296 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 1,695 total active cases in the state as of Wednesday.

The number of people currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID is 125, up 13 from Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,785. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (4.9%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.