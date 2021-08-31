Lewis and Clark County easing fire restrictions

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County is moving to Stage 1 fire restrictions east of the Continental Divide, and removed all fire restrictions to the west of the divide on Wednesday.

The Board of County Commissioners approved the measure at their Aug. 31 meeting after hearing recommendations from the Lewis and Clark County Rural Fire Council and County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Wolf Creek/Craig Fire Chief Rocky Infanger told the commissioners thanks to recent rain events and cooler temperatures, the area is in a much better place than a month ago when Stage 2 fire restrictions were implemented.

Beginning Wednesday, Sep. 1 at 12:01 a.m., building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire is still prohibited on public or private property, but there are now increased exceptions.

Some exceptions include campfires that are within an improved fire ring or pit made of solid metal, stone, or cement and no larger than 48 inches across. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are also allowed.

Smoking is also still prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

There will be no fire restrictions beginning Wednesday, Sep. 1 at 12:01 a.m on the east side of the Continental Divide.

