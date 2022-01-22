Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic offering Narcan use training

HELENA — The Helena Indian Alliance/Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic will be holding free Narcan(naloxone) use training in the coming weeks. They will also be distributing Narcan at no charge.

Narcan, or Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

In light of the recent increase of Fentanyl and opioid overdose cases in the Greater Helena area, the Leo Pocha Clinic will offer Crash Course Narcan Training to anyone interested on Monday, Jan. 24, Wednesday, Jan. 26, Monday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 2. The training will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m. and take around 45 minutes to complete.

“This is a state approved training, both professionals and community can attend. Those currently using opioids either prescription or street are encouraged to attend, as well as family members of those using illegal or prescribed opioids,” said Jason A. McNees, CBHPSS, with Helena Indian Alliance in a press release.

All persons who complete this course will receive Narcan at this training

In addition to this, the clinic does offer Narcan Access to the general public and anyone can reach out to learn how to receive this medication free of charge.

The Helena Indian Alliance/Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic is located at 501 Euclid Ave. Helena, Mt 59601.