New leadership changes coming to the Montana Department of Administration

HELENA — On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, announced an upcoming leadership change at the Montana Department of Administration.

Director Misty Ann Giles will transition out of her role with DOA on August 31 to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. Mark Blasdel, Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, has been selected to succeed her.

“Misty Ann Giles has faithfully served our administration since 2021,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Her leadership, sharp intellect, and unwavering commitment to the people of Montana have helped us deliver meaningful results and leaves behind a legacy of innovation and accountability that will serve our state for years to come. While we are sad to see her go, I am grateful for the many years she has given to our administration.”

MTN News

Giles assumed the role of director for DOA in January 2021. The Gianforte administration praised her for helping advance some of the governor’s top priorities, including modernizing and streamlining state procurement, information technology, and human resource processes.

Under Giles, the state also launched ConnectMT and has managed nearly $1 billion in broadband funding. Under the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Montana was allocated $266 million to upgrade broadband access in unserved and underserved areas. The state established the ConnectMT grant program and invited companies to submit proposals.

Under Giles, Montana became the first state to open its Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment application portal, according to the Governor’s Office.

“I am grateful to Governor Gianforte for the opportunity to lead the incredible team at the Department of Administration,” Giles said in the press release. “Having joined the administration in 2021, I am proud of what we’ve accomplished over these past five and a half years. The Department, and the State of Montana, are in a much better place than they were when the governor took office. I have full confidence in Mark Blasdel to continue this important work and deliver top-notch customer service to the people of Montana.”

Giles’ tenure as head of DOA was not without scrutiny. In 2021, Democratic lawmakers accused her of coordinating with the Republican-controlled Legislature to obtain emails by the Montana Supreme Court for any internal communications about bills before the Legislature. For years, Republican leadership has alleged bias by the state’s high court.

Some lawmakers have also been critical of DOA for its handling of a significant Montana Lottery contract, and approval of a contract by former Montana Senate President Jason Ellsworth. State prosecutors charged Ellsworth with misconduct last year , in connection with his handling of that contract.

Giles' successor, Mark Blasdel, was appointed by Gianforte as Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development in 2022. Before that, he had served as a Republican in the Montana Legislature representing the Kalispell area. He served two terms in the State Senate and four terms in the State House, including serving as Speaker of the House in 2013 and President of the Senate in 2021.

State of Montana

“I am pleased to announce that Mark Blasdel will serve as the next Director of the Department of Administration,” said Gianforte in the release. “Having worked closely with Mark for years, I have seen firsthand his commitment to efficient, effective government and his ability to address the problems facing Montanans. He has been a trusted partner, and I am confident his leadership will build on the strong foundation we’ve built.”

A native of the Flathead Valley, Blasdel holds a degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

“I am deeply honored by the governor’s confidence in me to lead the Department of Administration,” Blasdel said. “Misty has set a high bar, and I look forward to building on the progress our administration has made. My focus remains on ensuring the Department and all state agencies operate with the efficiency Montanans deserve. I’m eager to hit the ground running in this new role.”

