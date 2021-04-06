LDS Church announces plans to build a temple in Helena

HELENA — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) has announced plans for a temple to be constructed in Helena.

LDS President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during the church’s annual general conference along with 19 other sites across the world. This is the second-highest number of new temples announced at one time.

More than 50,000 Mormons live in Montana, with around 125 congregations throughout the state.

The Helena Montana Temple will be the second temple for the state. The first is the Billings Montana Temple, which was dedicated in November 1999. The Billings temple is 33,800 sq ft on a 10-acre site.

There has been no official announcement of a location or construction timeline for the temple in Helena.