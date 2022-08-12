LCHS can and newspaper donation location changing

When you drive into the Lewis and Clark Humane Society parking lot, things will look a little different. The Humane Society is no longer accepting cans and newspapers for recycling at their facility.

The can and newspaper collection area near the LCHS front gate is getting cleared out after it was deemed a fire hazard. The Humane Society has been collecting cans and newspapers for decades—and it does generate funds for them.

“I would say it’s between $2,000 and $3,000 per year, so it’s not chump change,” LCHS Director of Development and Communications Cassidy Cook said.

While LCHS is not taking recyclables at their location any more, you can still recycle and support the Humane Society.

Pacific Steel will accept recyclables at their facility on National Ave., just be sure to say the refund from your recyclables is designated for the Humane Society.

“They can still do it, (the money) still comes to us, it just avoids us being the middleman and the go-between,” Cook said.