Laurel man accused of propositioning girl he thought was 13 years old

HELENA — A Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace set bond at $70,000 for a man charged with felony sexual abuse of children.

Christopher Spadt, 45, of Laurel appeared by via video before Judge Mark Piskolich on Monday.

According to court documents, Spadt was in communication with a law enforcement agent posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Spadt is alleged to have asked the agent to send an explicit picture and meet up to engage in sexual acts.

Court records say Spadt has previously communicated with other uncover agents posing as young girls in the past.

Investigators identified and located Spadt in a hotel in Helena.

Spadt's next scheduled court appearance is July 18.