Jefferson County elects new sheriff, commissioner and passes mill levy

The unofficial results for Jefferson County are in, with all precincts fully reporting. Results are unofficial until canvassed which will take place in the coming weeks.

The county’s new sheriff/coroner is projected to be Tom Grimsrud who received 55% of the vote over his opponent Chad Cross who got 45% of the vote. Current sheriff/coroner Craig Doolittle chose not to seek reelection. Grimsrud is currently a lieutenant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Cross also works for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as a detective.

Dan Hagerty easily won the race for county commissioner, garnering 68% of the vote over his opponent Mary Janacaro-Hensleigh who received 32% of the vote. Hagerty is a retired member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office who is also currently involved with Jefferson Valley Search and Rescue. Hensleigh is the current mayor of Whitehall.

Jefferson County residents also approved a $332,202 Public Health Mill Levy by a margin of 60% to 40%. The mill levy will be used to create more nursing staff positions in the county, including a school nurse.