Investigation underway after man found dead near Kalispell

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found near Kalispell Sunday on property at Rebecca Farm.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 26, 2022
KALISPELL - An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found near Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the Sheriff’s Office responded to a coroner call at a property on Springcreek Drive in Kalispell at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a deceased adult man on property at Rebecca Farm.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Blackmore of California.

Sheriff Heino says there is no further information on how the man died at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

His body has been taken to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an investigation into the cause of death.

