Information sought on grizzly bear shot in Sanders County

Wildlife officials are looking for information about a grizzly bear that was shot and killed north of Noxon.
Montana Fish, Wildlife &amp; Parks reports a dead grizzly bear was found on May 24, 2023, in the South Fork of the Bull River area north of Noxon.
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 31, 2023
KALISPELL — Wildlife officials are looking for information about a grizzly bear that was shot and killed north of Noxon in Sanders County.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reports the dead grizzly bear was found on May 24, 2023, in the South Fork of the Bull River area near Berray Mountain off Forest Road 2272.

Wildlife officials investigated the scene and determined that the bear had gunshot wounds and was killed on the evening of May 16.

The adult male grizzly was collared for research purposes and had no history of conflicts.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to a conviction.

