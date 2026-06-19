‘I’m Going to Continue to Ride’: Montana State Rodeo Coach's Wife’s Road to Recovery

BOZEMAN — It’s a story many folks remember. Presley Whitaker, the wife of Montana State University rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker, was severely injured in a horse accident that left her with a broken jaw and a hand amputation.

Now, weeks after the incident, Presley is sharing her story — and how her life has changed since that day.

WATCH: A rodeo accident took her hand. It didn't take her spirit

Montana State Rodeo coach's wife shares her story after horse accident left her with broken jaw, amputated hand

“It’s a struggle every day realizing that I’m not going to be what I used to,” Presley said.

A Minnesota native, Presley is no stranger to the rodeo scene.

“I rodeoed my whole life. I high school rodeoed, college rodeoed for Iowa Central and Dickinson State, then I pro rodeoed out in the Badlands for quite a few years,” she said.

So when this rodeo girl met her rodeo boy, it was a perfect match.

“Kyle and I got married almost seven years ago now. We have two little girls,” she said.

The couple also has three older stepdaughters. About five years ago, they moved to Montana when Kyle accepted the position as head coach for the MSU Rodeo Team.

“It’s been kind of amazing. It’s kind of the cowboy’s dream job,” Presley said.

The university purchased a practice facility for the team, which included a quaint white home for the Whitaker family. But on May 3, tragedy struck at their home.

“I actually don’t remember much of that day. I don’t remember saddling him or doing too much,” Presley said.

That day, she had a chance to rope — a lifelong passion.

“The plan was to pen rope, so the rope was supposed to break. I’d assume I fell off somehow and got the rope wrapped around my hand,” she said.

She was dragged across the arena until she collided with a fence.

“The only thing I remember during the accident was seeing the fence coming at me and thinking, ‘Alright, this is it,’” Presley said.

The impact broke her jaw, and the force of the rope amputated her hand.

“The pressure of the rope just tore it clean off, pretty much,” she said.

She was immediately flown to Salt Lake City, where she spent 24 days in the hospital.

“I don’t remember the first couple of weeks there,” Presley said.

When she returned home at the end of May, Presley began facing the reality of daily challenges.

“Anything with my girls — like washing their hair and helping them take a bath — has been very difficult,” she said.

But the outpouring of community support has made a difference.

“Oh my goodness, I don’t even know where to start on that. My best friend Lex started the GoFundMe in Minnesota, and I can’t thank her enough,” Presley said.

That fundraiser brought in more than $35,000. Combined with food deliveries and help from the rodeo team, Presley says she feels grateful.

“It’s been amazing. The rodeo community out here is fantastic,” she said.

True to form, Presley is already eager to get back on a horse.

“I’m going to continue to ride. I suppose I’ll have to wait until they give me the go-ahead to take the neck brace off,” she said.

Her determination is about more than her own recovery.

“You know, having my little girls, I especially want to show them that things happen — especially with rodeo. Accidents are going to happen, but we need to keep going,” Presley said.

A link to Presley's GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-presleys-recovery-after-horse-accident

Presley noted that the list of people she wishes to thank is extensive, but she highlighted the following individuals as having made a significant difference.

~My parents, Steve and Sherry Hamann, for all of the help and support

~My sister Brittany and family. She came up with the purple feathers for the kids “pray for Presley”

~My brother Tyler-coming to help me in rehab/hospital

~Savannah-assistant coach

~Allexa Grayson-my best friend, who set up the GoFundMe

~Jaden Whitman for the bulldogging jackpot

~Cole Gerhardt for the stud fee

~Matt Pierson for helping with my girls during it all. They stayed with him and his wife.

~Brett Walker, the girls went there when it first happened

