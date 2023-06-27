Human remains found in Jefferson County

BOULDER — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the discovery of human remains located in a remote area outside of Elk Park in Jefferson County.

Elk Park is along I-15, north of Butte and southwest of Boulder.

According to the news release, the remains were discovered by recreationists late night on Monday, June 26.

The cause and manner of death are being investigated with the assistance of the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

No other details have been released at this point.

Elkhorn Search and Rescue, Jefferson Valley Search and Rescue, True North Search Dogs, the Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff’s Office, the Helena Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest assisted with the incident.

We will update you if we get more information.