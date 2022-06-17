High fuel prices hitting volunteer fire departments

Diesel Prices here in Montana are nearing $6 a gallon and are expected to continue to increase throughout the summer. Volunteer Fire Departments are starting now in order to plan for what could be their most expensive summer yet.

Both Vaughn and Cascade VFD admitted to being nervous about gas prices.

“When you are paying 6 dollars a gallon for diesel and most trucks are diesel that is going to take a huge chunk out of our budget. ” Said Ken Hanks, the Treasurer for Vaughn. “We were able to bump up our fuel budget but we were counting on 2-3 dollars a gallon, not double.”

While Cascade VFD runs off solely donations. “We do some fundraising and that typically gives us around 14,000$.” says Erik Tilmen, Cascade Fire Chief. But that may not even cover the gas bill alone this year. “ last year we were sitting probably eight to $9000 in fuels and we know that the fuel costs are probably going to double this year from last year and we could be and it being a weird year last year we expect around $15-$20,000 and feels if we have a fire season like we’re anticipating.”

Most large engines run on 100 gallon tanks, and at $6 a gallon, that math is not looking too promising.

“Normally we are filling up maybe 1-2 a week,” said Tilmen. (in reference to last years fire season)

And with prices like we are seeing, it won't take long to chew up the gas budget.

“You also have to remember that as we are fighting the fires our trucks are still running so we’re still burning gas, it's not just getting to and from the fire.” said Hanks.

And to offset some of the costs local volunteer fire departments are doing their best to make budget cuts in other departments.

“we’re trying to figure out how we can make our equipment and our uniforms work for just a couple more years in order to free up some money for our fuel budget.” Said Tilmen.

There’s no telling just how bad this year‘s fire season may or may not be but one thing is for sure is the gas prices are affecting volunteer fire departments in a very negative way

