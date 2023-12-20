Helena's airport will get more flights in 2024

HELENA — Helena’s airport is getting more flights in 2024, providing more options for those making their way in and out of Montana’s capital city.

The new flights will be between Helena and Seattle and will begin starting on May 16. Initially, flights will run Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Then beginning on June 13 through August 19, those flights will run daily. Depending on how that goes, they may continue.

“The frequencies are very beneficial. I mean, the flights we have now to Seattle are full every day. So, we need added capacity as Helena grows. It’s great for business and leisure traffic. So, you know, if you’re trying to make connections to the West Coast or Alaska or Hawaii or even to other places in the United States, the Seattle hub provides a lot of access,” says Airport Director of Helena Regional Airport, Jeff Wadekamper.

These extra flights are part of the initiative of the Helena Air Service Alliance program. This program was started nearly a year ago to help bring more flights to Helena.

These added flights will give folks more options for their travels, providing an early morning outbound flight from Helena and the late night return flight beginning in the spring.

“You know, they’re basically doing this to see how they work, and they’ve agreed to put them on the summer schedule. And when that is done, we’ll see where they’re at and then we can go from there,” says Wadekamper.