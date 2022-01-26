Helena teens open a new skate shop

HELENA — A new skate shop has opened in downtown Helena. Creep Skate Co. was opened in December by two high school friends.

Jake Orgeorn, a local high school junior and Levi Metz, a recent local high school graduate, opened their new skate shop, Creep Skate Co. about a month and a half ago.

The two had been kicking the idea around for more than a year but finalized their decision just a few days before the shop actually opened.

After brainstorming some possible names, getting a few thousand dollar loan, and dipping into savings from previous jobs the two were on their way to opening.

Their goal is to help get others into skating and grow the skating community.

“It's super sick, like, having a bunch of little kids coming in, ‘Oh, I’m buying my first skateboard,’ and it’s like, ‘Alright let me help you out,’” says Orgeorn.

The two sell skateboarding equipment and their own personal branded items. The pair found the name “Creep” to be aesthetically pleasing and fitting for a skating brand. Originally, “Creep” was used as a graffiti tag. The boys said the graffiti artist agreed to create the store-front's painting in exchange for a few skate decks.

They also built this shop to be a community spot for them, their friends, and others. While the pair have only been skating for two or three years, they are enthusiastic about the culture and the community that the sport of skating can bring together.

“Even if they don't skate, like people come in here and they just goof around, like watch TV, play video games or something, so, it's cool to, like, see people come together and, like, hang out. Like, kids that you wouldn't expect to be hanging out with, like, other kids, you know what I mean,” says Orgeorn.

If you’d like to visit Creep Skate Co. they’re located at 335 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT.

